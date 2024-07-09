Development Engineer
2024-07-09
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
Job Summary
We are looking for a Senior Development Engineer to join the Lamination & Web Handling team. We want you to support our agile teams developing the production equipment and solutions for our future packaging materials. Sustainability, quality and productivity are key driving forces in everything we do.
This role will belong to D&T IBE (Development & Technology Industrial Base Engineering) which is responsible for developing, maintaining and implementing world class packaging material and converting solutions, enabling Tetra Pak to deliver competitive packaging solutions with a clear environmental focus.
We own solutions related to Lamination, Extrusion and Coating equipment to ensure world class performance of the equipment in our production facilities.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden and requires occasional travelling.
What you will do
In this role, the main responsibilities will be to develop and maintain innovative solutions related to the equipment and process used to produce our packaging materials. You will be involved in development projects, problem solving activities as well as supporting our converting factories. The job is done in an agile team where you give and get support to/from your peers. As this is a senior role, ownership and drive of activities will be expected.
As our new colleague, you will:
Together with peers in an agile team develop and maintain converting equipment.
Secure there are production solutions matching the requirements of our new packaging materials being developed.
Support internal and external stakeholders with your knowledge.
Partner with suppliers and stakeholders in other organisations to ensure we use the best knowledge out there for the right purpose.
Build and share knowledge to support our world class performance in converting.
Drive activities independent or in team constellations.
We believe you have
We think you have an engineering degree and at least 5 years of experience in a related field (packaging material converting or similar material processing). Understanding of mechanics is an advantage. As you will work in an international environment, it is important that you have ability to communicate well using English language, both written and orally.
Your personality is the key to our common success! You like to collaborate in teams achieving tasks together. Your communication skills combined with your open mind enable you to easily interact across borders (both internally and externally with our suppliers and partners). Furthermore, you can adjust to the situation and comfortably deal with uncertainty.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website We are Tetra Pak Lund
This job posting expires on 2024-08-19
To know more about the position contact Rune Sjölin at +46 46 36 3246
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
