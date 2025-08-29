Development Engineer - Process Modeling RD
SaltX is on a mission to erase industries' dependency on fossil fuels, starting with the limestone and cement industries that stand for more than 8% of the world's CO2 emissions. We innovate and industrialize electrification technologies aiming to make a shift on a gigaton scale to reach net-zero industrial emissions.
SaltX creates value by being a strategic partner to heavy-emission industries that are committed to decarbonizing their operations. Our patented Electric Arc Calciner (eAC) - a breakthrough in electric plasma technology - replaces fossil-driven heating with renewable electricity and enables CO2 capture during the production process.
We are looking for a curious and driven Development Engineer to join our Core Engineering team. In this hands-on role, you will help shape the next generation of high-temperature thermal processes, supporting the green transition from lab validation to pilot and commercial scale-up.
Your Role
As part of the Core Engineering team, you will work closely with senior engineers to design, model, and optimize advanced thermal systems. Using modern simulation tools and data analysis methods, you will contribute to developing energy-efficient industrial processes with real-world climate impact. With the support of experienced colleagues, your work will span from theoretical modeling to practical scale-up.
Key Responsibilities:
Contribute to the design, dimensioning, and simulation of mechanical and thermal systems.
Build and refine process models using tools such as Python, MATLAB or EES.
Run simulations of thermal and mechanical behavior using both commercial and in-house software.
Automate data workflows and apply statistical methods to extract insights from experimental results.
Perform heat and mass balance calculations to support system integration and scale-up.
Translate complex analyses into structured data and clear technical documentation
What You'll Bring
To thrive at SaltX, we believe it's important that your values align with ours: we are bold, curious, and collaborative. We also believe that you bring:
A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Energy Engineering, Engineering Physics, or similar.
A strong foundation in thermodynamics, heat transfer, or process engineering.
Programming and data analysis skills (Python, MATLAB, or similar).
A passion for modeling physical systems and learning how they perform in the real world.
A structured and self-driven mindset - and a desire to grow in a hands-on, innovative environment.
This role is well-suited for early-career engineers or recent graduates with relevant academic or thesis-based experience.
Bonus Points
We're extra excited if you also bring:
Experience with process simulation software such as EES, Aspen, Altair, COMSOL, or CFD platforms.
Knowledge of heat and mass balance calculations, ideally developed during thesis work, a final-year project, or relevant coursework.
Familiarity with control systems, automation, or optimization techniques.
Background in cleantech, industrial R&D, or pilot-scale testing.
What We Offer
At SaltX, you'll be part of a collaborative and purpose-driven team focused on developing impactful climate technology. You'll work closely with senior experts and receive hands-on mentoring in thermal process innovation, modeling, simulation, and R&D. With direct access to test rigs, lab setups, and pilot-scale data, you'll gain practical experience in an environment where your contributions truly matter and help drive industrial decarbonization.
Contact and Application
We partner with Capus AB in this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please contact Kristina Peltola at kristina.peltola@capus.se
Capus is one of the leading recruitment companies in the Nordics. Through networks and solid research, they find candidates who match our needs at all levels. Capus is also part of Talentor International, supporting clients in 30+ countries worldwide. For more information, see www.capus.se.
