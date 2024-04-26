Development Engineer - Modularisation and Technical Specification
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
.
Join our transformational journey!
Are you passionate about shaping the future of the TRATON modular system? Join our dynamic team as a Development Engineer and play a key role in developing how we manage modularisation and our Bygglåda/toolbox.
The Group Modularisation plays an important role in Technical Product Planning. We engage in all stages of Scania 's development process, from identifying product portfolio gaps to providing technical analysis for new initiatives to describe the correct concept content and how our Bygglåda looks like when opening the order book.
As a team, we describe and secure the technical specifications for trucks and lead their development through collaborative UseCase work. Additionally, we provide technical recommendations for trucks and educate others in Scania Modularisation theory.
Role and duties
We are looking for a Development Engineer to join our Technical Specification team. Our team works with describing how all our initiatives and projects affect our Bygglåda. Technical Specification is widely used within the company. For instance, it defines the scope of our initiatives/projects, it is a base for product structure, it is input for presales, long-term planning capacity, and more. Today we work mainly with Scania's perspective of the Bygglåda but we have started defining how to work with a global Bygglåda within TRATON and you will take part and play an important role in this continuous work.
We are currently in a transformation process where we are going from describing our Bygglåda in documents to storing the information in a new digital tool for Technical Specification - DTS. The tool is in development and you will be able to join and influence a final product that we strongly believe will be a game changer for Scania and TRATON long-term. Not only will we be able to keep track of our Bygglåda in one place but also be able to keep track of the connections in time for our initiatives and projects in a way we have never been able to before.
This role is highly collaborative and involves coordinating the use case and recommendation work together with different projects, technical expertise (R&D), Sales & Marketing and other brands in the TRATON Group.
Your qualities and skills
You are committed, careful, responsible, and have analytical/logical thinking capacity. You can see the structure and grasp the whole picture but you are at the same time patient enough to work with the small details. Your ability to express yourself well in written English is important and if I you also know Swedish, it is a merit.
Collaborative skills and the ability to coordinate the work and drive progress are other important qualities to succeed well in this role. As the questions you work with will cover several technical areas and different parts of the truck, you need experience from working within Scania R&D or comparable operations. Knowledge of the complete truck and usage of the truck is meritorious.
What we offer
We can offer an exciting and dynamic role in a team with highly experienced employees. You will work in a context that allows you to deepen your knowledge of the complete truck and how the customer uses it. You will join a journey where we are working to deepen and clarify the group's expertise within modularisation linked to the Scania Transformation taking place right now. For the right person, this will be a place to develop and thrive for a long time with excellent opportunities for personal and professional development and extending your contact network within Scania and TRATON.
Contact information
For more information please contact Florian Roderfeld, manager of EMTMP, at +46 73 699 26 27.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2024-05-20.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the screening questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6035-42446741". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Otto Wetterström 00000000 Jobbnummer
8643214