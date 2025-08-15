Development Engineer - Axles & Suspension
2025-08-15
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you ready to be a pioneer in developing cutting-edge axle and suspension systems for one of the largest commercial vehicle markets in the world? As a Development Engineer in the Axle and Suspension Enablement team in Södertälje, you will work with developing the product offering optimized for the Chinese market. Both the product and the R&D Asia organisation are now in the start-up phase. If you thrive on being a pioneer in executing bold strategies, you will enjoy the journey we have ahead of us!
For R&D Asia, the speed and the quality of our strategy execution will be the most important differentiator in the coming years ahead. For that reason, we are now looking for a driven Development Engineer for the axle and suspension development. This role requires flexibility, a collaborative mindset, and a willingness to explore bold solutions that may define the future of Scania's product offerings in Asia.
Job Responsibilities
• Drive technical development from early-phase concept for axle and/or suspension systems to ready for industrialization mainly for our Chinese industrial hub and then potentially into other industrial locations within TRATON Group. Previous experience with leading development projects from concept to industrialization is meritorious.
• Work hands-on with practical problem-solving analyzing deviations and test results.
• Collaborate with a cross-functional working group, as in R&D China and Sweden, production, purchasing, and aftermarket. Balancing requirements for customer needs, technical feasibility, and cost targets.
• Visualize and communicate your concepts and ideas clearly.
Who You Are
You are a true team player and look forward to working in an international setting - across cultures, geographies and time zones. As a person, you are innovative, flexible and curious - and you thrive in a fast-paced engineering environment where you can bring clarity to uncertainties. Understanding various technical concepts and quickly draw conclusions is one of your strengths. You enjoy exploring alternative technical paths, thinking outside the box, solving problems and translating ideas into clear communicated proposals.
Prerequisites:
• You have MSc in Mechanical, Automotive Engineering or equivalent education.
• You have minimum 5-10 years' experience in suspension, axle or complete vehicle development and are comfortable working conceptually and cross-functionally.
• You have experience in Catia V5. Additionally kinematic simulations experience is considered a plus.
• You are professionally fluent in English - speech and writing; Swedish and/or Chinese is considered a plus.
• Occasional business trips to China will be required.
Previous experience within Scania or the TRATON group is highly meritous.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are the Axle and Suspension Enablement team within R&D Asia, a multicultural and dedicated team in Sweden supporting the R&D organisation in China. We are doing concept development for axle and suspension, leading deviations management and analyzing Chinese market insights.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-31. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Hanna Wilander, Group Manager, hanna.wilander@scania.com
