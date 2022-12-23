Developer to the game studio Nexile
Are you familiar with the game Jump King - the indie game that received a lot of attention since its launch? The company behind the game is Nexile - who happens to look for a new developer to the team. This is an opportunity for you who have a passion for games and programming. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Nexile was founded in 2019 and since the successful launch of the game Jump King on Steam, the company continues its success story until today. Jump King is a "tactical leaping adventure" - a platforming game that has had a viral success in the gaming world for its challenging nature and with their sights on creating more games, Nexile is now looking to expand the developing team.
The company consists of six people in a comfortable office space in central Uppsala. Today there are two lead programmers who are the main force behind the development, working with agile Kanban-methods in two-week sprints.
We are looking for you who have a great interest in programming and have a drive to make good games - whether you have done it professionally before or is looking to enter the gaming industry. Furthermore we are looking for a person who wants to take a leading role in the development team to push it forward, with this in mind apart from your programming skills we put great emphasis on your personal attributes.
If you want to join Nexile's expansion journey with an exciting future ahead, then this is your chance!
We offer:
• Good benefits - how about two-month vacation in the summer and a 35 hour work week?
• Great opportunity to impact the company now and its future!
• A place in a familial company that features open-mindedness and team spirit
To get a peek at the game, have a look at the video below to see Nexile's launch of Jump King for console:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Develop, improve and update Nexile's games
• Design and maintain tools and systems, such as game systems, leveleditor and server-backend
• Evaluate your own and your team members code for the development of the product as well as your own - here you will assume a leading role.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A genuine interest in indie games and game development
• Good abilities in C# and C++, either from your education, work or leisure projects.
• Good abilities in memory management
• Experience working in teams
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written
Meriting qualifications if you are:
• Familiar working with network code
• Familiar working with Unity
• Familiar working with AWS or any other cloud-service
We are looking for you who have:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Adaptable
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Employment type: Full-time
• Location: Uppsala
• Other: Your programming skills will be tested with the tool Karazmi early in the process. A test that measures cognitive ability and personality is also a part of the recruitment process.
