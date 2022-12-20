Developer system and administrator
2022-12-20
Job description
Overview
Are you a software developer with an interest in system administration? Do you have at least three years experience with development in a Microsoft environment (.Net, SQL Server, C#) and/or administration and maintenance of Microsoft environments (Windows Server, IIS, SQL Server, PowerShell scripts)? Do you want to understand business needs and transform them into usable and easy to understand functionality? Signifikant is looking for a full stack software developer who divides his/her time between development and system administration.
About the position
You will be part of Signifikant's development team of six developers that together build and maintain after market solutions with 25,000 daily users worldwide for one of Swedens largest manufacturing companies.
As a software engineer you will work close with the other team members to analyse client needs, design and bring forward new features and functions, design user interfaces and integrate with the core product. The team will support you with business know-how, design expertise and guidance as needed to make you an integrated part of the team.
As a system administrator you will setup and maintain server environments for development, test and production. You will manage web applications, web services, databases and interfaces. You will ensure that the various components of the solutions communicate with each other and with third party solutions in a secure way. With daily contact with the customer's support team you will diagnose and solve production issues and plan updates and maintenance to deliver new features and functions of the solution in a managed way.
About you
We expect you to be a driven and service-minded problem solver. You have an analytical approach to diagnosing errors which is required to be able to quickly identify and isolate the correct layer or application in which an error occurs.
