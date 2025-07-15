Developer(5)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-07-15
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Start your career with us! Whether you're just starting out or are on the verge of launching your career, you've come to the right place!
The security sector within Engineering Unit RAN Software & Compute Platforms (RCE), CCI Product Security, is the overall Radio Access Network (RAN) product security competence center and we are now looking to strengthen Ericsson's ability to build security solutions going forward.
Some examples of operational responsibility areas residing in this unit are:
* Early system security conceptual studies and strategies outlining future security functionality of RAN products and be part of Security Standardization activities
* Systemization of security features in close collaboration with development teams to ensure they are fit for purpose and meet the market expectations
* Security Assurance, including Threat modelling, Security risk analysis and management, to ensure outstanding RAN product security posture
* Participate in Regulatory security engagements, with various entities like European, UK, India and US regulatory authorities, to coordinate, align and influence requirements put on Operators and Vendors in Mobile RAN product development
* Example of area to work with: security aspects on 5G/6G, IoT, new standards (ORAN), introduction of new HW generations, Cloud native deployments of the RAN etc.
What you will do:
* Execute system studies to break down Ericsson Product Security strategies to requirements on RAN products. Next step is to propose how requirements can be realized in different RAN products, bringing technical issues and choices to conclusion in a timely manner.
* Participate in and do Security Risk Assessments, Privacy Impact Assessments, and statement of compliance for internal and external product security requirements.
* Take an Ericsson end-to-end responsibility for product security
The skills you bring:
* Product development knowledge
* Security knowledge, for example security protocols like TLS, certificate handling, Security Assurance (security in the processes), Cloud security etc
* An ability to plan and drive your work, and work in teams to reach common goals
* A creative and innovative approach and the ability to work easily with other people.
* Knowledge in Telecommunication, Cloud Technologies, AI, Agile ways of working is an advantage
* Excellent English communication skills
* Technical education at university level
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: [[country]] || [[location_obj]]
Req ID: [[id]] Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "769325-43513365". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Shannen Foley +4600000 Jobbnummer
9428336