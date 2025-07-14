Developer
2025-07-14
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Our business mission is:
"We make it easy to buy tailor made by empowering customers through digitalization"
Our vision as an IT department is to be" outstanding in tech, user experience and organisational culture". We are pretty sure that this is something you feel really excited about and know how to contribute to.
We are now strengthening the team in our customer digitalisation journey with an additional developer. With clear targets and an agile mindset, we develop user-centric applications that touch on every aspect of the sales process, from prospecting to product and service configuration as well as quotation and ordering.
It's an exciting, new space with many features and systems, yet to be realized, that will enable our shift into the digital sales landscape.
Who you are
We believe you love the approach of piloting solutions and innovative work as much as we do. You will join a talented team with software developers UX/UI designers, system admins, product owners, concept developers and a journey lead.
We think you:
are a developer with hands-on experience in JavaScript, it's a plus if you are also familiar with TypeScript, NodeJS, Serverless, AWS Lambda, AWS DynamoDB, Vue.js
have a passion for technology
enjoy working in an agile environment
are solution oriented, with a positive mindset, and a strong can-do attitude
are open to pair and mob programming
have the capability and willingness to work end-to-end
are a true team-player
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This is us
In our teams, we are passionate about building innovative and competitive products and we:
enjoy innovation and continuous improvements
take great pleasure in building solutions that makes the customer's life easier and better
love technical challenges
are a BizDevOps team and are always open to add more letters to the team definition, because we strongly believe true magic happens when all roles work together as one awesome team
are curious to learn new things and to share knowledge with the team
We like to build cool stuff together, have fun along the way and encourage an environment where it is fully acceptable to make mistakes, learn and try again. If this sounds interesting, we would love to hear from you!
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
