Detector Electronics Engineer
2023-01-18
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we now need JOB TITLE...
As our next Detector Electronics Engineer, you will provide expertise to the Detector Design and Production Team and will work closely with other members of the Detector Services Section, instrument scientists, and data scientists. While the main workspace is the Detector Facility (Utgård), tasks will need to be performed at the Source Facility (at close by Lund University) and eventually onsite (at the ESS campus). Utgård is a workshop equipped to the highest standards to be utilized for realizing ultimate neutron detector technologies. The Source Facility allows for prototypes to be subjected to well-controlled fields of radiation. You may be required to visit collaborating partners and neutron centers worldwide, as necessary.
This is a permanent, full-time position and we need someone who can start as soon as possible!
About you:
To thrive with us in the Detector Group, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated, hands-on person who isn't afraid to get your hands dirty.
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally, you will have appropriate technical qualifications, however relevant experience in a similar role is more critical than the type of qualification you hold. Ideally, you are an accomplished detector electronics engineer, with experience in the design, construction, commissioning, testing, installation, integration and operation of electronics. Experience with the types of neutron detectors to be deployed at the ESS instruments (or the underlying technologies) is a plus. A strong understanding of grounding issues at accelerator facilities and experience with suppressing sources of electronic noise would be a huge asset.
Our ideal candidate will have prior experience with designing of PCBs - from highly sensitive, low-noise to HV, and from analog to digital - as well as detailed knowledge of detector front-end electronics and some knowledge of data acquisition as well as a demonstrated record of the construction, commissioning, and testing of such equipment. We need someone with significant prior experience of programming complex FPGA systems with multi-Gbit links using VHDL and ideally Xilinx. Programming and computing skills will be considered a plus (C++, TCL, Python).
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English but it would be great if you could also work in Swedish as well. For this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible!
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
• Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-25835 in your application. For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nord@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Yngve Levinsen at yngve.levinsen@ess.eu
.
