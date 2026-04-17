Design Quality Engineer
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-17
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Be a part of a revolutionary change
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry of Smokefree tobacco products for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary
As a Design Quality Engineer, you play an important role in how new products, product- and process changes are brought to life, with quality built in from the very beginning. You act as the quality partner in development and change initiatives, making sure ways of working are structured, risks are understood, and requirements are met. Working closely with Product Development, Manufacturing and other partners, you help create solutions that are both innovative and reliable.
This role sits within the Product Quality organization and focuses on guiding quality through the full product lifecycle, from early design and concept, through industrialization, and into operations. You support teams in navigating change in structured and confident way, ensuring clarity, compliance and good decision-making. Through your work, you help enable strong product launches and well-controlled changes that support long-term success.
Location: Kämpegatan 10, Gothenburg Sweden, next to the factory close to the city center.
Contact: Jerry Bogestrand, jerry.bogestrand@pmi.com
Your day to day
Coordinate quality activities in product and process changes, ensuring structured and compliant execution
Act as the quality representative in new product development projects from concept to handover
Support risk assessments, design reviews and quality-related decision forums
Ensure quality documentation is complete, accurate and aligned with the Quality Management System
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to embed quality early and sustainably
Identify improvement opportunities in ways of working related to change and product development
Who you are
You have a university degree in engineering, quality, or another relevant technical field
You bring 3-6 years of experience from quality roles linked to product development, change management or manufacturing
You understand quality systems, risk-based thinking and structured ways of working
You are comfortable working across functions and representing quality with confidence
You communicate clearly and build trust with different stakeholders
You are fluent in English and Swedish and enjoy working in a collaborative environment
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Ansökningar tas enbart emot via vår karriärsida. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB
(org.nr 556123-8089)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9861651