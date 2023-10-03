Design Manager
2023-10-03
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Design Manager to join our stellar team in Stockholm.
In joining us you will be a key player in developing a new generation of large-scale sustainable battery factories. Northvolt will place itself as European driver in the transformation to a carbon free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help us drive our success.
To deliver on Northvolt's vision and bold expansion plans we have established the Blueprint team. The team's mission is to deliver a digital factory blueprint of a scalable, rapidly deployable, highly efficient world class battery factory. It constitutes a complete solution that spans process, equipment, materials, facility, utilities and people, with guidelines and tools needed for the establishment of a factory.
About the job
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Design Manager to join our cross-functional team. In this role, you will play a critical role in driving the factory design and maintaining a robust blueprint for our large-scale battery factory.
It is essential that you possess strong process engineering and industrialization knowledge, as this expertise is vital for ensuring the success of the factory design. Any knowledge in construction project will also be considered.
Working closely with a dynamic team, you will be responsible for continuously improving the blueprint, which serves as the foundation for key components of our battery factory. Collaboration with our Northvolt cell factory programs across Europe and worldwide will be a key aspect of your role, as you support and deploy the blueprint to streamline operations and accelerate project delivery.
Your responsibilities will encompass from the initial concept phase to the end of the basic design phase. This includes overseeing both industrial process and building design scopes, ensuring that all aspects of the factory are optimized for efficiency and effectiveness.
The blueprint is a strategically important asset for Northvolt, and your expertise will be instrumental in achieving our mission to revolutionize the future of energy. We are seeking a candidate with a strategic mindset, who thrives in solving complex problems and approaches challenges with a hands-on attitude. Additionally, you should enjoy working in a cross-functional, multinational team, leveraging your collaborative skills to drive innovation and success.
If you are passionate about driving forward the design of cutting-edge factories, and possess the necessary process engineering and industrialization knowledge, we encourage you to apply today. Join us in shaping the future of energy and making a lasting impact on the world.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead a cross-functional team in designing a crucial building block of our factory blueprint.
Collaborate closely with Process Engineering and R&D to optimize processes and machine design for a cost effective and efficient battery factory.
Make technical decisions to ensure competitive, modular, scalable, and sustainable factory, process, and machine designs.
Facilitate design reviews, manage blueprint upgrades, and report results to management.
Capture lessons learnt and contribute to building a learning organization.
Support supplier dialogues and collaborate with procurement and R&D to understand requirements and opportunities.
Establish and drive standards for key design documents.
Co-develop and collect design documents such as Technical Equipment Specifications and User Requirement Specifications.
Drive value engineering initiatives and continuous improvement with Cell Development Projects and R&D.
Evaluate new technologies and provide guidance on appropriate investments,
Develop partnerships with integrators and installation partners for current and future projects.
Skills & Requirements:
Qualifications/education/experience
A relevant university degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar) in engineering such as (but not limited to) process engineering, electrical or mechanical engineering, and industrial engineering.
At least 5+ years' experience in technical roles in demanding fast paced environment.
Strong technical and project management experience within roles such as (but not limited to): Design engineer, Lead Engineer, Technical Project Management, Engineering or Operations Management.
Industrialization experience, preferably from automotive, battery, semiconductor, or other relevant industry.
Exposure to Construction, Supply Base Management, Purchasing, Engineering and Manufacturing
Valuable experience in multi-cultural environment
Fluency in English
Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
