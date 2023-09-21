Design Engineer, Mechanical
Shape your journey onboard and offshore with us
Are You Ready to Engineer the Future? Join MacGregor as a Design Engineer, Mechanical!
As we continue to pioneer and shape the future of our sector, we're looking for an extraordinary individual to join us on this exciting journey. In this pivotal role, you'll become part of our dynamic, passionate team, transforming the way we approach the mechanical design of equipment.
If you are ready to step into an exciting new role where you can make a significant impact and contribute to the success of MacGregor, apply today! This is an opportunity to be a part of a dynamic, globally recognized company, and work with a supportive team to drive change in the industry.
The location of this position is Gothenburg, Sweden and you will report to the Manager, Design&Global Coordination.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Design equipment according to technical requirement as defined by contract, class rules and MCG standard within given quality, time and cost
Responsibility for design planning and updating Design Responsible or Design Leader
Follow up of design schedule
Adapt concept to contract requirements
Interface to ship or shore structure
Kinematics of equipment through operation
Weight calculations and technical solutions
Detail design and production of design drawings
Technical correctness of the design and drawings
Planning and follow-up of allocated design work
Production of technical administrative documentation.
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering.
Experience:
1 year of hands-on experience with mechanical engineering, ideally within Marine industry.
Competencies:
Mechanical Engineering
Rules and regulations
Design processes and routines
Production knowledge
Installation methods and practices
CAD
Teamwork.
You will be part of
By joining MacGregor, you will be able to work closely with leading industry professionals, developing and implementing new concepts that set the standards in the maritime transportation and offshore industries. We offer our employees the opportunity to be part of a truly global organisation leveraged upon our shared values of Integrity, Quality and Safety. With us you will be part of a collaborative working culture with challenges and opportunities to further develop yourself professionally.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Rebwar Venya, Manager, Design&Global Coordination, by email at rebwar.venya@macgregor.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 22.10.2023!
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of Cargotec Business Services based in Bulgaria.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
MacGregor is part of Cargotec
MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.
Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com
MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
