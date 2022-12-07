Design Engineer Electromobility
Alten Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED DESIGN ENGINEERS WITHIN ELECTROMOBILITY!
PERSONALITY/COMMITMENT
We are looking for to strengthen our Electromobility team with a skilled Design Engineer.
This is a vacancy for current and upcoming assignments at ALTEN. You should be self-going and professional. Driven, positive and forward going. You should be genuinely interest in technology and automobiles!
• Driven, Ambitious and Pro-Active
• Technically interested in EV.
• Good interpersonal skillset.
REQUIREMENTS:
Do you have experience from Design Engineering within Automotive, and/or within the field of Electromobility? We are looking for you.
PRE-REQUISITES:
- MSc or BSc within Engineering (mechanical, mechatronics or similar).
- A couple of years' experience from Automotive Development.
- Automotive Design Engineering experience, either within Electromobility or other Automotive areas (powertrain, transmission, tophat etc).
- Experience from packaging engineering and propulsion components.
- Knowledge/Interest of Electrical Vehicles.
- SW knowledge; Catia/Creo
- Experience from Automotive product development projects.
ABOUT ALTEN:
We are a fast-paced company within a strong automotive footprint. Our assignments range from in-house to supporting our clients on-site. We collaborate within the Nordics but also internationally with our x-shore centers across Europe to provide first class competence and support to our clients.
At ALTEN it is our conviction that real commitment for our consultants is created through the choice and the opportunity to influence their own personal development. This choice allows us to offer our customers the most committed consultants, regardless of assignments. As part of the ALTEN Group, we have over 27.000 employees and operations in 20 countries. We develop and deliver competence for world-leading companies through the most committed engineering and IT consultants. Our customers are in industries such as Energy, Telecom, Automotive, Defence & Aerospace, Life Science and Industry, and we are active throughout the product chain.
WE BELIEVE IN GROWING TOGETHER!
WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD FOR YOUR APPLICATION.
For more info contact Group Manager Ajdin Pezic Ajdin.pezic@alten.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
7238283