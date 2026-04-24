Design Engineer, Canning Systems
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-24
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a global powertrain environment focused on developing next-generation hybrid engines and transmissions. In this assignment, you will take design and component responsibility within the canning system area, covering parts such as catalysts, downpipe, heat shields, brackets and cold end.
This is a role for you if you enjoy combining hands-on design work with technical ownership. You will work close to suppliers, simulations, testing and product data, making sure designs are robust, documented correctly and ready for the next step in development. It is an exciting opportunity to influence real products in a complex engineering setting where both detail and system understanding matter.
Job DescriptionYou will own the design and component responsibility for catalysts, downpipe, heat shields, brackets and cold end.
You will create and update designs in CATIA V5 and make sure related administrative systems stay accurate and up to date.
You will lead the simulations needed for the components and use the results to support design decisions.
You will drive technical discussions with suppliers and follow up on changes, requirements and design maturity.
You will ensure that documentation is correct and that systems reflect the latest approved design status.
You will report progress and technical status in GTM and other relevant forums.
You will manage parts in Teamcenter and keep GDL/SA3 updated.
You will follow up testing and physical builds to secure function, quality and manufacturability.
RequirementsDegree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Documented experience in CATIA V5 and Teamcenter.
Design experience.
Ability to understand simulation results such as LCF, HCF and CFD.
Experience from powertrain development, including EAS and c-parts.
Understanding of the Global Product Development System and related processes.
Fluent Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience from sheet metal and/or casting.
Experience designing catalysts, downpipe, heat shields or brackets.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7635367-1965969". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9874793