Design Engineer
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We're seeking exceptional Design Engineers to help build the future of AI. You'll work closely with both design and engineering to build world-class interfaces that empower the next generation of creators and builders.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone build software with plain English. Solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We're at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, solve complex problems, and bring their dreams to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value high ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek people who care deeply, challenge us, and are driven to build something of lasting impact.
What we're looking for
5+ years of years experience, shipping products users genuinely love
Portfolio demonstrating sophisticated interactions and thoughtful user affordances required (if you don't have a portfolio - please check out our other roles!)
Ability to make smart trade-offs between speed and polish, knowing when to ship and when to refine
Expertise in React/TypeScript and the broader frontend ecosystem
Experience translating scrappy explorations into production-ready experiences
Strong product sense with an eye for detail, accessibility, and usability
What you'll do
In one sentence: Own and scale the user-facing experience of Lovable products, turning powerful capabilities into intuitive, magical interfaces.
Design and build world class product experiences
Drive front-end execution - pioneering new interaction patterns, micro-animations, and delightful details that elevate the entire experience
Implement features in React/TypeScript with obsessive attention to detail
Collaborate with backend, ML, design, and product teams to bring complex features to life in a seamless way
Explore and iterate on visual designs with designers, translating explorations into scalable, web-native implementations
Build and maintain reusable components that enhance consistency while enabling creativity across the product
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React, Tailwind
Backend: Golang and Rust
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, , infra-as-code (Terraform)
And always on the lookout for what's next!
How we hire
Fill in a short form then jump on an intro call with our design team.
Show us some of your work you're really proud of.
Show us how you approach problems during technical interviews.
In some cases, we may opt to do paid, trial work.
About your application
Please submit your application in English - it's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested please apply through our careers portal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
Tunnelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9659732