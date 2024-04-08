Design engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-04-08
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Hitachi Energy is a major bushing manufacturer in the world which offers a complete portfolio of AC and HVDC bushings, designed to grant the reliability, durability, and efficiency.
We are now looking for a Mechanical, Electrical or 3D CAD Engineer for Insulation and Components, a Transformer Business Unit in Ludvika, Sweden. In this role you will be part of the bushing engineering team, creating solutions for our customers all over the world by working on our market-leading technologies.
Your responsibilities
Order engineering by creating customized design based on customer requirements.
Technical support for quotation and sales.
Be part of quality issue resolution.
Support local manufacturing.
Be responsible for or support design improvement projects.
Live core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
We see that you are analytical and result-oriented person with good communication skills.
You hold a university degree in Mechanical, Electrical or 3D CAD Engineering.
A couple of years working experience in related fields of engineering. Transformer or bushing design experience is preferred.
Knowledge on CAD software, 3D Modeling software - Creo is considered an advantage.
You are a comfortable user of Microsoft Office package.
Swedish language, both spoken and written, is mandatory. But since you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, you also need to be fluent in English.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
You are welcome to apply by 2024-04-22. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Hiring Manager, Urban Schander, urban.schander@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152, Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 (10) 7383144 or Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Kennet Andersson, +46 107-38 36 73. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Filippa Bengtsson filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8596236