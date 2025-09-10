Design Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Ludvika Visa alla grafiska jobb i Ludvika
2025-09-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Join our team as a Design Engineer and work with market-leading technology! Our Ludvika team is part of the Insulation and Components unit, supporting the Transformer Business with cutting-edge solutions. We design and manufacture high-voltage bushings that power critical infrastructure worldwide.
As a Design Engineer, you'll work with the mechanical and electrical designs for bushings used in transformers. Your work will directly impact the reliability and performance of energy systems across the globe. You'll be part of a skilled, collaborative team that values innovation, precision, and customer focus. In this role, you will grow by working with experienced colleagues, learning our products, and contributing to continuous improvement. We offer a supportive environment where initiative and independence are valued, and where your ideas can shape the future of energy.
How you'll make an impact
Create customized transformer bushing designs tailored to unique customer needs, combining precision with creativity.
Provide technical support to our quotation and sales teams, helping turn opportunities into successful solutions.
Play an active role in resolving quality issues, ensuring our products meet the highest standards.
Collaborate closely with local manufacturing teams to bring your designs to life.
Drive design improvement projects that enhance performance, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.
Your background
Some years of experience working in similar engineering roles or technical fields.
Knowledge and/or experience in CAD software and 3D Modeling software (Creo is considered an advantage).
A University degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, or
equivalent experience.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge in Swedish or other languages will be an additional asset.
As a person, we see that you are driven, proactive, and able to work independently with a solution-oriented mindset.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Recruiting manager Urban Schander, urban.schander@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46107387043; Unionen, Tomas Gustafsson, +46107382747; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Business Unit Transformers Jobbnummer
9501991