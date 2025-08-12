Design Engineer - Automotive Chassis
2025-08-12
Are you a driven Design Engineer with solid experience in Creo and a passion for smart engineering solutions? At ALTEN, we are always on the lookout for skilled and motivated engineers for future opportunities within the automotive industry. Whether your expertise lies in chassis, BIW, interior, exterior, thermal systems, or powertrain/engines, we want to connect with you. This is a proactive job posting aimed at professionals who are ready to explore their next career move.
Ready to take on new challenges and contribute to innovative automotive projects? Join us and drive your career forward!
WHAT WE OFFER
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
We think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off per year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR PROFILE
We are looking for a Design Engineer with several years of experience in the automotive industry, ideally with a strong background in Creo and hands-on experience designing components such as chassis, BIW, plastics, or related areas.
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Engineering (Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electrical, or a related field)
Hands-on experience with Creo (Part modeling, assemblies, drawings)
Solid background in automotive mechanical design - e.g. chassis, BIW, exterior, interior, thermal, or powertrain/engines
Knowledge of manufacturing methods and material selection (e.g. plastics, metals, castings, sheet metal)
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate in cross-functional teams
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
APPLICATION
Please note, this is a proactive job advertisement intended to connect with talented professionals and does not currently refer to a specific assignment. The opportunities are based in Gothenburg and offered as consultancy roles within ALTEN Sweden. We review applications continuously. However, due to the summer vacation period, please expect some delay in our response time.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public Services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For five years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
