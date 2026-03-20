Design Engineer - Active with Bike
Thule Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Gnosjö
2026-03-20
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring your life
Want to join a team developing world-leading products that make it easy to bring along the things you care for - easily, securely, and in style - while living an active life? Are you a team player who thrives in a sustainability-driven environment and is specifically passionate about bike products.
Then this might be the right company and position for you!
What you'll do at Thule
In the role of Design Engineer - Active with Bike, you will be part of our Bike team, responsible for creating and developing technical solutions from concepts to final products for secure transportation of bikes on cars. You will ensure a structured approach throughout the process, following project and development routines. A key part of your success will come from your passion for bike-related products, as it will help guide the design and development of products that resonate with our customers' needs and active lifestyles.
Your work will involve designing in CAD, producing high-quality technical specifications, and collaborating closely with teams to bring ideas to life. You will take an active role in ordering and evaluating prototypes, analyzing test results, and validating the strength of designs through simulations.
In addition, you will document technical aspects, manage design risks, and contribute to best practices. Ensuring that our products meet the highest standards of innovation, quality, safety, and sustainability. Your passion for outdoor products will be valuable in inspiring and refining designs that truly embody an active lifestyle.
What you bring
To be successful in the role, we believe that you have an academic degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar, and some years documented experience within mechanical design engineering.
You have experience working with different materials and understand how to optimize them for functionality, strength, and safety. In addition, you are fluent in English, with knowledge of Swedish being seen as an advantage.
As the role involves practical elements, we assume that you thrive in hands-on product development environments. You are self-driven, structured, and have a good ability to prioritize various projects and tasks.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also cross-functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. The application deadline is April 19, 2026.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 3,000 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2025, sales amounted to SEK 10,4 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2026/28". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Arbetsplats
Sets - Thule Sweden Ab, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9808941