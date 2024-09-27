Deployment Processes Manager
2024-09-27
Background
Swedish Match has a need to further strengthen the support the for Masterdata and PLM implementation during this critical time of integration. The supporting role will work in close collaboration with the Masterdata Team and SM PLM manager to sustenance the team in implementing new ways of working, processes and the new PLM system. The role will report to Director Product Mgm.
The master data team assumed responsibility of handling of data and work in several internals systems and PMI:s current PLM system. This effects efficiency within the group as the integration of systems is lacking and knowledge of current and future PLM system still low.
The role will support the Masterdata team with current PMI PLM system, identifying initiatives in order to easen workload and accelerate the implementation of CLIPP for team. In addition, the role will work closely with SM PLM Manager to support the transition to CLIPP within SM organization.
Main tasks and accountabilities
Support in leading, managing and overseeing improving/developing current and future ways of working and ensure smooth implementation of new PLM system. In addition, there will be involvement in current set up for Masterdata team to idenfify areas of efficiency improvements.
- Establish and develop relations to relevant stakeholders to secure information and understanding of CLIPP and implications of implementation across organization.
- Review and evaluate existing workflows, processes, tools and methods to help efficiency with current PLM system within Masterdata team and other relevant functions.
- Support the Masterdata team with current PMI PLM system and identify initiatives in order to ease and accelerate the implementation of CLIPP for Masterdata team
- Support initiative to investigate the impact of switching to PMI item number structure before implementation of "CLIPP" to reduce complexity in workload and planning.
- Consult Manager PLM and Manager Master Data in discussions and necessary changes regarding governance, data management and data strategy.
- Support with the development and planning for future state processes and ways of working to ensure and effective integration of the new CLIPP
- Co-Lead with SM PLM manager the transition to "CLIPP" with workflows, thorough understanding of PMI Ways of working, recognizing issues in current set up and onboarding of organization to new system. (Organizational Change Management)
- Provide insights based on previous experience of previous experience of PLM and CLIPP implementation.
- Ensure that the company policies, systems, and policies are applied.
Personal attributes:
- Be a role model for the team, showing high level of motivation and adaptability.
- Experience of PLM system implementation
Duration:
12 months, starting as soons as possible with the majority of time on site in Gothenburg.
Swedish Match develops, manufactures and sells well-known brands of the highest quality in the Smokeless Products and Lights segments. With a flexible, innovative, and sustainable approach, we are working for having the right strategy, people, competences, products and structure in place to quickly meet changing market conditions. We want to maximize enjoyment of our products by minimizing the carbon footprint. With a portfolio of modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products both with and without tobacco that meet market demand. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we are doing.
That's why we who work at Swedish Match are proud to work here - because together we make a difference! Ersättning
