Department Portfolio Owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-05-28
Are you a skilled professional with a strong drive, excellent interpersonal capabilities, and a customer-focused mindset? Do you have a background in electromobility within the automotive industry and a passion for shaping the future of Volvo Buses products? If so, we invite you to join our team as our Department Portfolio Owner.
Who We Are
The Chassis & Propulsion Development (CPD) department is part of Platform Development within Global Bus Technology (GBT) at Volvo Buses. We are responsible for developing platform solutions in areas such as Chassis frame, Propulsion, Traction Voltage Systems, Thermal systems, and Vehicle dynamics. Our main sites are located in Sweden and Brazil, and we employ approximately 125 people. Our responsibilities also include Body builder support and Virtual verification and analysis.
About the Role
As the Department Portfolio Owner, you will be a key member of the CPD leadership team, working closely with 8 Group Managers and reporting to the CPD Director. You will lead the planning and management of our portfolio, ensuring that prioritized project initiatives are started on time and delivered efficiently. This includes breaking down the project portfolio into a department backlog, prioritizing it, balancing it with different stakeholders, and representing the customer towards the development teams. You will also guide the product owners (Group Managers) of the development teams according to department priorities.
Key Responsibilities
Own and prioritize the Department Backlog.
Oversee the planning, prioritization, and execution of projects to align with business objectives and technological advancements.
Lead the development of the technical vision and roadmap, ensuring integration with the overall portfolio strategy.
Be part of the Product Owner areas work to identify emerging technologies, assess their potential impact, and integrate innovative solutions to drive competitive advantage.
Facilitate transparent communication regarding project progress, technical risks, and strategic adjustments.
Contribute to resource distribution across projects with a focus on technical requirements and budget optimization.
Ensure that investment in technology aligns with both immediate project needs and long-term strategic priorities.
Drive improvements in the way of working to enhance efficiency.
Who We Are Looking For
The ideal candidate is passionate about change, planning, and electromobility technologies. You have a customer and business-oriented mindset, with experience managing the needs of stakeholders from diverse cultures and backgrounds. Strong networking skills, interpersonal capabilities, and integrity are highly valuable. You are organized, structured, and flexible with a "can-do" attitude.
Qualifications
Good understanding of Agile methodologies and backlog management.
Experience in leading cross-functional teams and managing stakeholder relationships.
Knowledge and experience in developing Electromobility systems within the automotive industry.
MSc degree in mechatronics, electrical, mechanical engineering, or equivalent.
Meritorious
Experience in product management or portfolio ownership.
Experience in Product Ownership and/or System Ownership roles.
Experience working in an international environment involving collaboration between multiple sites.
Are you ready to shape the future within Volvo Buses? We look forward to reviewing your application!
