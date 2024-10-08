Department Manager, Camo And Logistic Services
2024-10-08
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
The business unit Aviation Services within Saab is in a growth period which will require challenges in in order to meet our mission to deliver top products and support to our customers. The present head of CAMO and Logistic Services department has decided to move forward in her career and therefore we are looking for a successor. The department has approx. 110 employees and is operating from various places in Sweden, though the main sites are in Linköping and Arboga. Therefore travel occurs in duty; partly for the purpose of visiting Saab at the other locations and partly for the purpose of visiting customers and suppliers.
You will have full managerial responsibility and report to the head of the Business Unit as well as different projects. As your field of work spans over several areas of our business, you will work closely with both our customers as well as your employees, line managers, project managers and the Business Unit management team.
You will lead a team and take responsibility for delivery and profitability within following main areas:
* Support and training to military operators within airworthiness support
* Support and training within safety equipment for pilots and crew
* Develop, maintain and support of fleet management systems for operators
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, it is important that you share and embrace our values and enjoy leading according to our leadership framework - know your business, know your people, and know yourself.
We are looking for someone who can be a role model through their leadership and who feels comfortable leading both as a line manager and in a functional role. You are motivated by finding efficient ways of working while ensuring that we comply with regulations and guidelines. You have the ability to connect the overall business plan objectives and operational goals to challenges in the own organization and from a customer operational point of view. You believe that our behaviors are key to our success, so you use your communicative and coaching leadership style to inspire and support your team in reaching shared goals.
We believe that you have:
* Knowledge of aviation authority requirements from EASA, SE-EMAR or equivalent related to continued airworthiness
* Previous leadership experience, where you have developed both teams and individuals
* Experience in commercial contracts and the ability to interpret customer requirements
* Experience in change and improvement management
* Knowledge of improvement and analytical tools and methodologies, such as root cause analysis
* Fluency in Swedish and English language
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
