Demand Planner / S&OP
2024-08-16
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Demand Planner / S&OP role
Responsibilities:
Responsible for the overall commercial planning process running efficiently and on time, providing the inputs to the operational planning process
Ensuring the statistical forecasting process is updated and available to support the unconstrained sales forecast
Supporting the account managers in their training requirements on how to forecast unconstrained customer demand
Working with the production planning team in the S&OP balancing process to ensure that the commercial strategies and priorities are taken into account short and longer term, especially in periods of capacity constraint (for example during capex outages)
Monitoring and managing the performance indicators relating to the commercial planning process
Providing feedback to the commercial teams on the performance indicators including areas for improvement
Converting the outcome of the planning process (constrained sales forecast) into an order recruitment plan for the order execution team to work with
Liaising with the order execution team in the event that the orders do not come in as expected to identify what the alternative options are from the unfulfilled unconstrained sales forecast
Work with the digital team in developing and longer term enhancing the demand forecasting processes
Qualifications:
At least a Bachelor's degree in engineering, business, mathematics or data science related field.
Minimum of 5-8 years in manufacturing industry in a planning related role, ideally linked with the steel supply chain
Experience in developing and building IT systems a benefit
Experience in indirect influencing and change management processes a benefit
Strong knowledge of Demand Forecasting and S&OP processes required
Fluency in English required, as well as strong negotiation, communication and interpersonal skills
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
