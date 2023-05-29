Demand Planner
2023-05-29
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a Demand Planner to join our team in Process Control Platform. Process Control Platform (PCP) is the value generating partner, creating digital control solutions for industries. The Planning & Fulfillment Center is managing the entire extended value chain from suppliers to the delivery, creating competitive advantage through improved customer satisfaction with optimized responsiveness, lead time, cost and on-time delivery.
In the role of Demand Planner, you will have the key responsibility for creating the baseline for our performance, a balanced supply and demand. This mission is achieved by balancing and improving the metrics customer on-time delivery, inventory, lead-time and forecast accuracy.
Are you interested in planning and technology and have an understanding approach to customer needs, then this might be the right opening for you.
This position reports to Planning & Fulfillment Manager.
Your responsibilities
Create and maintain rolling 24 months demand forecast for assigned products
Collaborate with Product Management and R&D team to coordinate new product launches, phase outs and platform changes
Work for continuous improvements together with our global contract manufacturers and suppliers for a streamlined supply chain
Identifying root causes for non-performance and driving improvement initiatives
Be responsible for MRP master data in SAP and monitor finished goods inventories
Further develop methods and tools for planning and data analysis
Collaborate with other global P&F centers within the PCP organization
Identify and drive improvement projects
Your background
University degree, preferable within Logistics/Supply Chain Management or 5 years work experience in similar role
Experience and knowledge in demand and supply chain planning
Understanding in Material Requirement Planning systems (MRP)
Driven and supportive team member with social skills and ability to build good relationships
Good analytical mind with excellent problem solving abilities
You are collaborative, solution-focused and have strong written and spoken communication skills
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken alike
More about us
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Westerström, +46 702-55 83 49, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621 34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621 34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Grozdanic, +46 724-64 46 98.
Location: Västerås
Does the above description sound like you? This role is varied, challenging and rewarding. Last day to apply is June 23.
