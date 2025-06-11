Demand Planner
2025-06-11
We are looking for a Demand Planner for a company in Jönköping. Start is in September, 12 month contract to begin with. Role & responsibilities:
Tactical and operational problem-solving is required to ensure that we can deliver our service offerings to customers in the best possible way.
The role involves resource planning for 35 service engineers. The planner is responsible for ensuring that the right person is assigned to the right place within the agreed timeframe.
In addition to planning, the position also includes order registration, customer communication, ordering of materials, and compiling the service assignment before it is handed over to the administration for invoicing.
Requirements:
Experience with Salesforce and SAP is an advantage.
Fluency in English is essential, Swedish is a merit.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jönköping. Start is in September, 12 months contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
