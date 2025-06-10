Demand Planner
Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2025-06-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Västerås
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Kungsör
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Demand Planner for a company in Västerås. Start is in mid-August, 6 months contract to begin with.
Description
As a production planner you are responsible for generating well analyzed manufacturing plans for a production line which is included in the overall production of large motors and generators. The planning is performed in close collaboration with relevant functions such as procurement, project management, production management, etc. An essential part of the job is the coordination with the department's other planners, making sure that your plans are correlating with the overall plan for the factory. As a production planner you are responsible for follow up of the execution of your set plans and on time delivery.
• Generating detailed production schedules to maximize the use of resources and meet production specifications and schedules.
• Establishing the sequence and lead time of each operation to meet the need and deadlines of deliveries through production and in line with the master plan.
• Monitoring performance, identifying root causes of any deviations and implementing relevant improvements.
• Cooperation with Production Supervisors with clear communication of any production capacity issues, and details of material availability.
Background
• Experience in production planning
• Great ability to identify and solve problems in an appropriate and professional manner
• Strong communication skills are part of your strengths
• Ease of adaptation to a rapidly changing environment
• Ability to manage multiple priorities
• Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken alike
• Good knowledge in Excel
• Preferably good knowledge in SAP
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in mid-August, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
721 87 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9382646