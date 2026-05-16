Delivery Director
Nordic Analytiq AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Analytiq AB i Stockholm
The Delivery Director (Retail) owns the end-to-end execution, deployment, and optimization of strategic technology and operational programs across physical, digital, and supply chain channels. This leadership role bridges the gap between commercial retail strategy and technical execution. The primary mandate is to ensure that enterprise-scale software, e-commerce platforms, logistics engines, and store systems are delivered on time, within budget, and with minimal disruption to retail operations. Så ansöker du Jobbnummer
9912217