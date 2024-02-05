Delivery Coordinator
2024-02-05
Flic is a boutique hardware development company in Stockholm, that aims to make interaction with tech products as simple as possible. Our clients consist of both large corporations and consumers all over the world. We are a small, growing team that loves what we do, and now we are excited to find the leader of our Delivery team.
Job scope
As Delivery Coordinator, you will help us ensure that our customers receive their Flic products promptly, and in excellent condition. Because you will work with arranging products and materials, you need to be organized, hands-on, careful, fast, and able to adapt to the circumstances. We always seek to improve and innovate at Flic, so we count on your opinion. You will execute the following responsibilities in a dynamically changing manner:
Preparing, shipping, and follow-up B2B, and B2C orders from order placement until delivery
Maintaining and operating an ultraviolet printer
Being the point of contact with shipping providers
Prepare and assist the customs inspection process of international shipments
Solving customer issues regarding delivery, returns, and warranty cases
Managing the daily operations of the Delivery team
Arranging incoming shipments and keeping order in the Stockholm office
Procuring packaging and office equipment
Basic requirements
1+ years of work experience in a related field
Experience in managing international deliveries and shipping suppliers
Background in the consumer electronics industry
Graduate degree (MS or MSc)
Reliable, precise, and hands-on personality
Great interpersonal- and English communication skills
Good if you also have
Interest in IoT / hardware development
Knowledge of printer machinery maintenance
Experience in any of the following areas:
supply chain
manufacturing
customer service
What can you expect in return
Adaptive, collaborative, and fast-paced environment
Opportunity to work at a global scale market-leading hardware development company
Five extra flexibility days
Wellness contribution
Pension and health insurance
Location
This position is for our office in Stockholm, so applicants living in Stockholm will be preferred.
