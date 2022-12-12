DC Operations (VMware) Engineer
Vattenfall AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2022-12-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Vattenfall IT is the internal IT provider for the entire Vattenfall Group. It is an international shared service center, providing efficient and reliable IT services and support to the Vattenfall Group. 1.300 IT Engineers located in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Germany, Poland and Sweden work for us.
Our department
The DC Hosting Team is an international Team within the Data Center Department which is responsible for delivery of OS ready hosts and maintain the whole infrastructure within our on-premise Data Centers: physical Servers, virtual environment and Windows OS Maintenance. We are looking for ambitious Engineer to step into daily operations as well as internal assignments. We are looking for open-minded person who:
Has fun in managing daily tasks related to VMware environment
Is eager to write scripts and automate daily routines
Has fun in writing the documentation same as diving into troubleshooting
Is familiar with scripting web designing and automating daily routines
Presents soft skills like open communication and self-organization
Likes DevOps way of working and ITIL processes
Main Responsibilities
As an Operations Engineer you will
manage internal VMware tools and VCF platform stack,
manage FW rules and exceptions
develop the functionality, setup new features.
develop automation scripts, update internal portals and dashboards.
improve quality of documentation and Configuration databases, update internal WIKI
manage incidents on 2nd and 3rd level, troubleshoot problems
join on-call and shift schedule
Qualifications
Your qualifications as Operations Engineer
We believe that you are familiar with scripting and know DevOps and ITIL processes. You are open for changes and you even don't hesitate to propose them yourself. We believe that you feel motivated in writing the documentation as well as diving into troubleshooting. We put value in your soft skills and believe that you have good communication skills and are a self-organized person. Further you have:
Very good knowledge in VMware systems on deep operational level (vRealize, vSAN, NSX-T), skills to do troubleshooting, look for performance and/or stability problems
Basic experience in working with Linux systems and automation tools (Ansible, SaltStack)
Basic knowledge about Network protocols Firewall configuration
Basic knowledge about Storage systems
Experience in automation of processes, knowledge about tools and scripting languages like VBScript, PowerShell, .NET, etc.
Very good English skills, both written and spoken. Swedish, German, Polish or Dutch are beneficial
Bachelor or University degree
Beneficial requirements
Basic knowledge about Software Defined Data Center
Basic knowledge about Microsoft Cloud Services
Basic experience in Project or Service Management
Basic knowledge about organization of Data Center infrastructure (Server, Storage, Network) and DC facility such as cooling, racks etc.
Meritorious certificates:
Microsoft or VMware certificates
ITIL foundation certificate
RedHat certificates could be an advantage
Additional information
Location: Flexible, residence in one of Vattenfall's core countries
Our offer
Opportunity to work in an international environment with mixture of young and experienced, dynamic team with ambitious goals fostered by team spirit and open communication
Great opportunity for professional, either technical or managerial, development
Opportunity for self-development by using dedicated test environment
Excellent work atmosphere
Attractive salary adequate to the skills and experience
Good benefit packages
Application
We look forward to receiving your application with CV and cover letter in English, For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Andrzej Ciupa, tel. +48 508006810. For information about the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter Elnoosh Farhoudfar, elnoosh.farhoudfar@vattenfall.com
Trade union representatives in Sweden Silvija Vatkovic (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. As this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138) Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
7250730