Datainsamlare Mora

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Mora
2026-01-12


International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data without leaving your car and upload them to our system using mobile application.
Requirements:
smartphone
a valid driving license and access to a car
availability somewhere between 13:00 and 16:00 from Monday till Friday (the task won't take you more than 30 min)

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Please mention if you are self-employed

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Mora".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
792 50  MORA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
9678479

