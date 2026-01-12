Datainsamlare Mora
2026-01-12
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data without leaving your car and upload them to our system using mobile application.
Requirements:
smartphone
a valid driving license and access to a car
availability somewhere between 13:00 and 16:00 from Monday till Friday (the task won't take you more than 30 min)
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Please mention if you are self-employed Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
http://www.informedsources.com
