Datainsamlare Klippan

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Klippan
2024-06-24


International company is looking for a person to visit several places in Klippan city, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 12:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 15 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

The job can be done by bike as well
If you are self-employed, please mention it while applying.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Klippan".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
264 33  KLIPPAN

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
8766362

