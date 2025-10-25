Datainsamlare Klippan
2025-10-25
International company is looking for a person to visit several places in Klippan, collect simple outside data without leaving a car and upload them to our system using mobile application. Currently it is a back-up position with possibility of turning into regular part-time job in the future.
The job should be done on weekdays any time between 12:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 15 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car or alternatively a bicycle/scooter
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-24
