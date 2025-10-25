Datainsamlare Klippan

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Klippan
2025-10-25


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Klippan, Åstorp, Bjuv, Perstorp, Örkelljunga eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Klippan, Ängelholm, Helsingborg, Höör, Eslöv eller i hela Sverige

International company is looking for a person to visit several places in Klippan, collect simple outside data without leaving a car and upload them to our system using mobile application. Currently it is a back-up position with possibility of turning into regular part-time job in the future.
The job should be done on weekdays any time between 12:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 15 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car or alternatively a bicycle/scooter

If you are self-employed, please mention it while applying.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-24
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Klippan".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
264 33  KLIPPAN

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
9574399

Prenumerera på jobb från Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB: