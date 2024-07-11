Datainsamlare Halmstad

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Halmstad
2024-07-11


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Halmstad, Laholm, Båstad, Falkenberg, Ängelholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Halmstad, Laholm, Ängelholm, Klippan, Ljungby eller i hela Sverige

International analytics company is looking for a backup to visit several places in the city, collect data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays). There are two runs need to be done:
AM run collection window is from 11:00 till 14:00
PM run collection window is from 14:00 till 16:00

Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Datainsamlare Halmstad".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
302 50  HALMSTAD

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Jobbnummer
8797722

Prenumerera på jobb från Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB: