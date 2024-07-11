Datainsamlare Halmstad
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Halmstad Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Halmstad
2024-07-11
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Halmstad
, Laholm
, Ängelholm
, Klippan
, Ljungby
eller i hela Sverige
International analytics company is looking for a backup to visit several places in the city, collect data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays). There are two runs need to be done:
AM run collection window is from 11:00 till 14:00
PM run collection window is from 14:00 till 16:00
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Datainsamlare Halmstad". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
302 50 HALMSTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources (sverige) AB Jobbnummer
8797722