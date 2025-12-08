Data Specialist at Kognic
Kognic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kognic AB i Göteborg
, Sävsjö
eller i hela Sverige
About Kognic
Kognic helps car manufacturers & suppliers develop self-driving vehicles. Our software merges and visualizes sensor data from vehicles that is analyzed and labeled by people, turning raw data into valuable input for autonomous machines. We are on an exciting path towards profitability and are actively building marketing momentum as we achieve product-market-distribution fit across our target markets. That's why we need you!
The role
In the role of Data Specialist, you will work closely with leading automotive customers at the forefront of autonomous driving and AD/ADAS perception model development. As the technical expert within the account team, you will play a key role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality training data for these models.
You will own the technical setup of each project, serving as the central point for data quality, workflow optimization, customer onboarding, and technical communication. The role blends deep domain expertise in autonomous driving with hands-on involvement in data and annotation workflows, as well as strong cross-functional collaboration both internally and with customers.
Examples of topics our team addresses include: determining the level of detail required in ground-truth annotations to deliver reliable system KPIs and support safety validation. As well as advising clients on how the objective of building safe autonomous vehicles translates to perception system KPI requirements, as well as annotation context, content, and quality.
We are looking for you!
We're looking for someone who ticks the following boxes:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (Computer Science, Data Science, Information Systems, Automotive engineering, Machine learning)
5+ years of experience in data quality or related fields, with a focus on AD/ADAS perception systems Expertise in AD/ADAS perception use cases (sensor modalities, annotation requirements, dataset design) to achieve specific system objectives
Hands-on experience in machine learning for AD/ADAS, with a strong grasp of how annotated data impacts model training, system performance, and safety compliance.
Deep understanding of data annotation workflows and quality assurance for training perception models in autonomous driving applications.
Experience using Python and working in databases (SQL) or similar languages
Experience in customer interactions (conducting technical demos, data analysis, addressing customer-specific needs) Strong communication skills, translating complex technical concepts for cross-functional teams
Ability to manage multiple projects, ensuring high productivity while maintaining data quality standards.
Why Kognic?
We are in it to win, and have a lot of fun while doing it! To be part of Kognic is to be part of a purpose-driven company with strong values where we, together, create what Kognic will be tomorrow. Besides working with around 100 talented and humble people from many different nationalities, in a fun and creative environment, we also have many other great benefits!
Working in the exciting field of AI and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
A hybrid work model and an employer that prioritises life-work balance
Lots of team and office events, parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own computer, place your own pension - to name a few
From our early days as a pure start-up to our current life as a scale-up, we work in a dynamic environment, which means that every day might be different from the next, but that is exactly how we want it. Kognicians all have a strong desire to explore uncharted territory and a willingness to constantly be learning.
Join us
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since we select and perform interviews continuously. We do not require any cover letter but ask you to share your resume and answer a couple of questions in the application
You are more than welcome to have a look at our career website to read more about our recruiting process. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our Hiring Manager, Sara Roth (sara.roth@kognic.com
)
About Kognic
Kognic was conceived in the curious minds of Daniel Langkilde and Oscar Petersson, two engineering students, who dared to dream big and help machines make sense of our messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's pioneering dataset management solution helps companies accelerate the development of high-performing and trusted AI products, focusing on bringing the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) to market. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kognic AB
(org.nr 559145-9960) Arbetsplats
Kognic Jobbnummer
9634421