Data Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2024-12-20
The opportunity
Our business unit High Voltage Products is a leading player in the development, manufacturing and sales of high voltage products for the transmission and distribution of electrical energy. We are now seeking a passionate Data Specialist to join our team at Capacitors and Surge Arresters in Ludvika, Sweden.
This role will suit you who thrive in a dynamic and evolving environment since you will be working on the solutions for the future. As a Data Specialist, you will engage with both local and global stakeholders, and you should not be afraid of stepping in where you are most needed. You will also have a supportive and encouraging team by your side, ready to support you as well when needed.
"This role offers you a unique opportunity to influence the future of our group while also becoming part of Hitachi Energy's larger journey towards green transition. Together we can lift this segment and create positive change." - Hiring Manager Maria Granath.
How you'll make an impact
Develop and drive the Digital Roadmap for Capacitors and Surge Arresters.
Lead and enhance digital production improvement projects in collaboration with production management.
Implement future-oriented solutions for management, standardization, and digitalization of processes.
Create methods that ensure a safe work environment, high quality, service levels, and profitable operations.
Your background
Degree in Engineering or comparable work experience.
Proficient in English and good knowledge in Swedish, both spoken and written.
Strong knowledge in efficient production or logistics, LEAN and digital tools (e.g., Office suite, PowerBI, BoardsOnFire, SQL, SAP).
Strong ability to work operationally and tactically towards strategic goals and with different stakeholders.
Driven and curious to explore future technologies and new ways of working.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Welcome to send in your application! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so we encourage you to apply today!
Recruiting manager Maria Granath, maria.granath@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46107382517; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46107384619; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46107387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9075075