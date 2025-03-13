Data Scientist Intern
Perceptric Al AB / Elektronikjobb / Täby Visa alla elektronikjobb i Täby
2025-03-13
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perceptric Al AB i Täby
About Us
Perceptric AI is a fast-growing Swedish tech company dedicated to transforming complex data into actionable insights through AI-driven analytics. Our innovative platform helps businesses unlock the full potential of their data, driving smarter decision-making and growth. We foster a collaborative, entrepreneurial, and dynamic work environment where creativity and ambition thrive.
We are now looking for a strategic and results-driven data scientist to support our revenue and expansion efforts.
What You'll Do
Propose and implement data science features to the Perceptric AI platform
You will be using your technical expertise to demonstrate how our data platform can help customers solve their complex data challenges.
Support customers by authoring reference architectures, how-tos, and demo applications.
Explain sophisticated data science concepts in an understandable manner
Distill complex results or processes into simple, clear visualizations
Stay up to date with the latest developments in AI, machine learning, data engineering and data science methodologies.
Who You Are
Currently pursuing a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering and Management or a related field.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a passion for working with data.
Experience with Python, R, or other relevant programming languages.
Familiarity with machine learning techniques and data visualization tools.
Ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences.
Self-motivated, eager to learn, and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
Fluent in both Swedish and English.
What We Offer
Hands-on experience in a cutting-edge AI company.
A dynamic and entrepreneurial work environment with a strong team spirit.
Opportunities to work on real-world data challenges with industry applications.
Potential for future career opportunities within the company
Apply now by sending your CV and cover letter to perceptricai@gmail.com
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20
E-post: perceptricai@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perceptric Al AB
(org.nr 559504-8900), https://perceptricai.com/ Jobbnummer
9220932