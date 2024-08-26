Data Scientist
We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real. Hear us out. The story of Nextory began in Syria, where our founders grew up. When they were children, they witnessed how the dictatorship limited the access to books, and saw what it did to their country. So when Shadi and Ninos came to Sweden, they made it their mission to make books available to everyone. Fast forward a few years, and Nextory was born. We offer a monthly subscription where our users can read and listen to as many books as they like. Sounds like a pretty cool product to work with, right? We think so too.
We're on the hunt for a Data Scientist to join our amazing team on the quest of making the world a happier and more democratic place.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a Data Scientist at Nextory you will work with keeping and developing the data drivenness of Nextory throughout the organization. With a curious, innovative and analytical mindset and tech-savvy approach you will fuel our data driven magic. You will be responsible for driving projects proactively and autonomous in close collaboration with the cross-functional teams and other stakeholders. You will be a part of an amazing team consisting of expertise within e.g Big data, ML/AI, data warehouse and tap into our wonderful world of data - always with the continuous aspiration to increase reading! The position is based in Stockholm and you report to our COO.
Who are you...
We believe that you are currently working in a similar role at a fast-moving company. We believe that you would like to develop a thorough understanding of how consumers use our service and deliver key insights. By using various development techniques, you will keep us in the forefront of creating the best customer experience as well as providing a great self-service data platform. If you have experience from working with areas like ML and AI we would love to give you a platform to show your practice! You thrive working in a dynamic and unpretentious environment where you take great responsibility for our product and your team!
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
• We believe you have, for the field, relevant educational background
• We believe you have around 5 years of experience from working within the field
• We believe that you have hands-on experience synthesizing insights from data using tools such as Python, R, SQL or Qlik Sense
• We believe that you have experience with cloud infrastructure (Azure, AWS, GCP) and cloud data warehousing, preferably BigQuery or equivalent
• We believe that you have experience working with pipelines and data integration solutions with an ELT approach
• We believe that you have experience in operating, maintaining and ensuring quality of production grade software
