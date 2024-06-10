Data Scientist
2024-06-10
You will be part of our B2C Sales & Marketing Services Analytics team. We are a team of data scientists and analysts, working across the Nordics to create, promote and grow our B2C offering. Our success relies on collaboration - both within the team, and with other teams such as Product, Data, Tech and Sales teams.
Job description
Analyze large datasets with different types of data from Dun & Bradstreet's sources as well as several different types of customer data.
Develop models and new attribute variables, and deliver on client specific projects (targeting optimization, segmentations etc)
Apply machine learning techniques to build predictive models and other data driven solutions.
Evaluate model performance using appropriate metrics and validate models to ensure reliability and robustness.
Join cross-team collaboration to develop Analytics capabilities integrated in our products
Contribute with your expertise on new data sources and internal product development processes.
Thirst for advancements in data science and machine learning to enhance expertise and contribute to innovation.
We are looking for a Data Scientist sharing our values
You like working in teams
You are a social person who likes to share your expertise, experiences and tips.
You are curious and like to learn new things.
You see solutions, not the problems!
You are flexible and thrive on change
Your experience
You have an analytical and critical thinking, if you have worked with consumer and market analysis before, it is even better!
Academic university degree in data science, statistics, econometrics, mathematics, computer science, economics and / or civil engineering.
4+ years of experience working with Python/PySpark. Developing models and processes, creating integrated analytics modules.
Expertise in organizing and refining raw data for analysis, coupled with ability to craft impactful data visualization.
Ability to evaluate model performance and iterate on solutions for continuous improvement.
Solid knowledge about statistical models and / or machine learning.
You have good knowledge in both English and Swedish, verbal and written.
Tech stack keywords: Python, PySpark, SQL, Github, Databricks, GCP, ML Flow
