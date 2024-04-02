Data Scientist

Analyze large datasets for insights.
Develop predictive models using ML.
Design experiments for testing hypotheses.
Collaborate with teams, communicate findings.
Stay updated on data science advancements.
Mentor junior team members.
Contribute to data infrastructure.

Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or higher
Strong Python/R skills; ML frameworks.
Statistical knowledge (hypothesis testing, regression).
Big data and cloud platform experience a plus.
Problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication.

