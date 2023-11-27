Data Scientist
Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eccoci AB i Göteborg
, Hässleholm
, Linköping
, Lomma
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for an experienced Data Scientist for our client (Volvo Cars)!
About the ideal candidate:
• You have a comprehensive understanding of Data analytics tools, ML algorithms and model development.
• You have several years of experience as a Data Scientist.
• You're a good trouble-shooters, capable of identifying and resolving issues during operation while simultaneously proposing enhancements to existing processes.
• You are comfortable driving changes and implementing structure in a dynamic and ambiguous setting.
• Good communication and presentation skills is key, as you will work with different stakeholders (business and technical), which also demands good collaboration skills.
You also have
• Understanding of customer/test engineers obstacles to create solutions based on advanced analytics and draw implications for model development.
• Ability to combine, explore and draw insights from data.
• Solid understanding of machine-learning techniques and statistical tools.
• Solid programming skills using Python and SQL to integrate and process data efficiently.
• Experience with popular machine learning packages (Scikit-learn, Tensorflow or PyTorch) combined with actual model deployment experience.
• Experience in Data analytics tools like Power BI, Tableau.
• Understanding of a cloud architecture, e.g. AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud platform.
• Experience with version handling tools, e.g. Git and infrastructure tools like Docker.
• Master of Science in Data Science or other relevant area
• At least 5 years of experience in the relevant subject areas
• Experience in car product development is meritorious.
Required skills:
• SQL
• Power BI
• Tableau
• Python
• Google Cloud Platform
• Automotive electrification
• Statistical tools
• AWS
• Data analytics
• Scikit-learn,
• Tensorflow or PyTorch
• Cloud Architecture
• Azure
• Customer experience
• Model deployment
• Machine learning
• ML model development
• Infrastructure
• Git
• Docker
• Car product development
Language:
English (proficient)
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se Jobbnummer
8291583