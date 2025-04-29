Data Scientist - Credit Risk Transformation
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about leveraging data, AI, and machine learning to revolutionize credit risk management?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Develop advanced credit risk models using AI/ML to enhance underwriting, early warning systems, and portfolio monitoring. * Leverage real-time data sources (e.g., transaction data, behavioural patterns, alternative data) to improve risk insights. * Automate and streamline risk decisioning through advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms. * Collaborate with business and risk teams to translate complex data into actionable insights. * Support the integration of data driven decisioning into frontline credit processes.
What is needed in this role:
• Strong background in data science, machine learning, or AI, preferably in financial services or credit risk. * Experience with Python, R, SQL, and cloud-based data platforms. * Expertise in predictive modelling, time-series analysis, and risk analytics. * Ability to translate complex data into clear business recommendations. * Understanding of credit risk frameworks and regulatory considerations is a plus. * Passion for innovation and driving transformation in risk management.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of a l team of professional colleagues and work closely with business leaders and risk professionals to develop real-time analytics, automation, and advanced modelling into our risk framework." Björn Holmberg, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 16.05.2025. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Björn Holmberg (bjorn.holmberg@swedbank.se
) We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
bjorn.holmberg@swedbank.se bjorn.holmberg@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9310165