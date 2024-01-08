Data Quality Specialist
2024-01-08
Are you passionate about data quality?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in a modern international Business Intelligence.
• Contribute data quality management and reporting.
• Collaborate with people from different parts of the company.
• Learn and self-develop through various training programs.
What is needed in this role:
• Previous hands-on experience in data quality management and reporting.
• Being familiar with methods and tools used in data quality management area.
• Good level data query skills (e.g., SQL).
• Understanding of database modelling and design.
• Knowing external regulations about data quality would be a strong advantage.
Bachelor's or master's degree in finance, mathematics, statistics, economics, IT or equivalent combination of education and experience.
• Excellent communication skills (verbal and written).
• Fluent written and spoken English.
• Ability to use office software (such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) in a good level.
• Strong analytical and logical thinking with creative attitude.
• Willingness to learn and improve ways of working.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Lilian Kaasma, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 26.01.2024.
Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Lilian Kaasma, +372 5300 7751
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-26
