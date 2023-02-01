Data Protection Manager
Everything we do, starts with you.
Together with you, we build the most human-centric fintech. We have the ambition to create the next. And - with Bertelsmann - a strong foundation to start from. Let's make it new - for society and for yourself.
We are looking for a Data Protection Manager
in Stockholm or Varberg (or Verl, Baden-Baden or Berlin)
Your tasks
Contact person for the departments and the management and advise on data protection issues as well as related topics
As part of our international and diverse team, you will manage the data protection management system and look beyond the scope of the integrated management system (such as information security or compliance)
Work in project teams on exciting topics such as big data and artificial intelligence, and ensure that processes and services are designed to comply with data protection requirements
Create data protection guidelines/concepts, conduct data protection audits and derive resulting organizational and technical measures
Check legal developments in data protection as well as customer requirements and derive appropriate measures
Design and hold data protection trainings
Your profile
You have a degree with a focus on (commercial) law, have expertise in the area of data protection and can demonstrate (initial) professional experience
Your strengths lie in the analysis of data protection requirements and the conception of targeted solutions in operations and projects
You convince with an independent and self-reliant as well as service- and solution-oriented way of working
Strong analytical and conceptual mindset, assertiveness and negotiation skills
You like to work in an international context and communicate confidently in Swedish and English, preferably also in another language such as Norwegian, Finnish, Danish or German
Here we have a few arguments for you! This is why you should join our great workforce!
At Riverty, we offer you modern workplace models with 80% Mobile Office. For more flexibility and freedom.
With us, life balance is not just something we claim, but something we live, and you can do the same in many European countries where we are operating. Riverty helps you to arrange your working life in the way that suits you best. Big city or small town? You can choose to work remotely and still stay connected with your team virtually. And if it gets too quiet at home, you can just drop by our tech hubs in Berlin and Tallinn, or any of our 13 locations across Europe.
At Riverty, we are as diverse as society itself. We have great people from more than 25 different countries around the world - creating the most human-centric fintech together. With us, you can be who you are.
Culture? Easy: Open and at eye level, trust instead of dislike, cooperation instead of lone warriors. You will work in cross-functional, agile, dynamic teams with a start-up spirit. At the same time, you will benefit from all the opportunities within the Bertelsmann Group.
Take time for yourself and your health. With sports and leisure activities we support your wellbeing.
We want to grow together. With trainings from the Riverty Academy and individual training opportunities we support your development.
Because we appreciate what you do. For us. For our customers. Check our many employee discounts. To sweeten your everyday life. Så ansöker du
