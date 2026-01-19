Data & AI Engineer
2026-01-19
Join us @Dynava!
Job Title: Data & AI Engineer
Company: Dynava Oy
Location: Lund
Employment Type: Full-time
About Dynava
Dynava Oy is a leading provider of outsourced customer service and directory assistance, serving clients across Sweden and Finland. With offices in both countries as well as overseas, we are proud of our international reach and local expertise. Our commitment to technological innovation is embodied in Dynava LAB, where our team develops and implements forward-thinking solutions to drive service excellence and efficiency.
About the Role
We are looking for a skilled Data & AI Engineer to join our IT team and contribute to the development of scalable data platforms and AI-enabled solutions. In this role, you will work at the intersection of data engineering, analytics, and applied artificial intelligence, supporting data-driven decision-making, automation, and intelligent systems across the organization.
The ideal candidate combines strong data engineering foundations with hands-on experience leveraging AI tools and models in real-world, production environments.
Key Responsibilities Design, build, and maintain scalable data pipelines and ETL/ELT workflows
Develop and optimize relational database solutions (SQL Server, Azure SQL)
Implement cloud-based data architectures on Azure (and AWS where applicable)
Integrate AI-powered components (e.g., predictive models, automation, LLM-based services) into existing data and analytics platforms
Support and enhance business intelligence and visualization solutions (Power BI)
Apply automation, CI/CD, and infrastructure best practices to data and AI workloads
Required Qualifications Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, or a related field.
Strong experience with relational databases and data modeling (SQL Server, Azure SQL)
Advanced proficiency in SQL and Python for data processing and AI integration
Hands-on experience with Azure Data Factory, Databricks, SSIS, or similar ETL/ELT tools
Experience working with cloud platforms, primarily Microsoft Azure (AWS exposure is a plus)
Practical experience with AI tools, frameworks, or services (e.g., model APIs, LLM platforms, AI-assisted automation)
Background in data analytics and visualization, especially Power BI
Familiarity with automation tools and CI/CD pipelines for data and AI workloads
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail
Effective communication skills and a collaborative mindset
Preferred Qualifications Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes)
Practical experience building or integrating RAG-based solutions and working with LLMs via APIs or managed services
Knowledge of data privacy and AI-related regulations, including GDPR and the EU AI Act
Understanding of security best practices for cloud-based data and AI systems
Location & Work Environment
You are expected to work from the office at least a few days a week. We offer a flexible work environment with significant opportunities to influence both your own and the company's development.
Application
We look forward to your application and to hearing how you want to help shape the future of Dynava. Please send your CV and a personal letter through the link describing why you are the right person for this exciting role.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Bartosz Kopczynski, tel. +358 440 274811, on Wednesday 21.1., Tuesday 27.1. and Wednesday 28.1. from 10:00 to 11:00 (Finnish time).
Ready to take your career to the next level at Dynava Oy? Send your application and CV in English to our recruitment team. We look forward to hearing from you!
