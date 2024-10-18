Data Management Specialist
2024-10-18
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Would you like to be part of establishing a data driven business culture in Scania within Production & Logistics (P&L). Are you passionate about driving data-related topics and transforming business processes together with the IT solutions?
Scania is on an exciting journey to implement a new System Landscape based on SAP, and we are looking for a dedicated Data Management Specialist to lead our Master Data initiatives for Production and Logistics.
Responsibilities
You will be responsible for and improve our Data Management area, as a member in our Information Management team, assisting us in by coordinating and collaborating with our cross-functional teams and the business users. The responsibilities include tasks like..
• Develop and improve our areas within Data Governance, Master data governance, Data Quality management and Information Architecture.
• Support Scania business in setting strategies and priorities for data creation, maintenance and usage in alignment with connected activities, such as centrally provided data standards and data services. Provide awareness and guidance to business users on master data management.
• Coordinate and take ownership of the data management process and data architecture including lead master data initiatives.
• Ensure implementation of data standards, processes, security and monitor the compliance by ensuring that relevant set of instructions and rules are established to regulate the management of data.
• Map, develop and ensure effective implementation of data usage, reporting & analytics tools according to Target architecture (PDM/PLM, MES and ERP).
• Identify data quality and data inefficiency issues, make mitigation plans and lead improvement initiatives.
Your Profile
To be successful, you need to be a person with a genuine interest in Master Data Management with experience and have advanced knowledge in SAP S4 HANA (transactions, data model, business processes), preferably within production and logistics. Which include...
• Strong understanding of business processes and requirements from process streams and data management domains.
• Comprehensive understanding of data flow from an end-to-end (P2M) business perspective with an understanding of production and material data usage across the production and logistics chains.
• Experience in data quality management and master data management together with information modelling to capture the business demands on IT solutions (especially data architecture & data governance).
As a person you are a self-driven curious team player with social and analytic skills and you are used to take own initiatives to create and maintain structures.
You have a good level in facilitating meetings and you are structured, pedagogic and communicative.
We see that you have a Master of Science in Engineering, University degree in Information Science or corresponding knowledge. Working in the area between business and IT requires that you understand and can handle both perspectives.
You are fluent in Swedish and English.
We offer
We offer a dynamic position as a Data Management Specialist, where you will play a crucial role in our Business Transformation, ensuring that our Information Management team reaches new heights.
Scania's corporate culture is characterized by respect for the individual, continuous improvement and putting the customer first.
Our employees are our most important resource, which is why we continuously invest in training and development for our employees.
The team is based at Scania's Global Industrial Development office in Södertälje. In modern open-plan landscape, with project spaces, quiet rooms and social lounge for brakes and larger gatherings.
Further information
If you think this is interesting and need more information, please contact Klas Lundin Head of Information Management and Preparation VEIE at Industrial IT within Global industrial Development.klas.lundin@scania.com
VEI is responsible for the Industrial IT together with the Business Architecture and IT portfolio within Production and Logistics at Scania (P&L).
Application
Please send your CV via scania.com as soon as possible and no later than November 3rd 2024.
We perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
