Data Governance Lead to Telecom Company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client, a leader in data management solutions, and play a pivotal role in shaping their data governance framework.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Data Governance Lead, you will be responsible for defining and implementing data governance frameworks, data quality practices, and compliance policies across our client's data ecosystem. You will work closely with data engineers, analytics teams, and business stakeholders to ensure data is reliable, secure, and governed, enabling trusted data-driven decision-making.
You are offered
• To be a part of a dynamic team and contribute to a critical function within our client's organization.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop and implement data governance frameworks and solutions for our data ecosystem, ensuring data quality, security and compliance.
• Build and maintain tools and processes for automated data quality checks, lineage tracking, metadata management and compliance monitoring, enabling efficient and timely data-driven decision- making.
• Establish and automate data validation and monitoring processes to ensure ongoing data integrity.
• Act as the steward of master data management, collaborating with stakeholders to ensure clean and standardized datasets.
• Partner with security teams to implement access controls, data classification and encryption policies.
• Promote a data-driven culture by educating and empowering business users on data governance best practices.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Proven experience in data governance, data quality and master.
• Strong understanding of metadata management, data lineage tools and data governance frameworks.
• Experience with GDPR compliance and security best practices for data platforms.
• Familiarity with data cataloguing tools and automated governance processes.
• Hands-on experience with SQL and Python for automating data quality checks and governance workflows.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Responsible
We believe you have excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to align governance strategies across technical and non-technical teams, fostering collaboration and a shared
commitment to data integrity.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15113295". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9410922