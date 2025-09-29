Data Engineer with interest in Analytics Engineering
About the team
The Data Platform team is newly formed and it will have two main roles in play, Data Engineer and Analytics Engineer. We have already developed a comprehensive way of working for ourselves and our stakeholders and built our solutions on a modern data stack using FiveTran, Python, DBT, GCP and Snowflake for data ingestion, storage and modeling with Tableau as our primary data visualization product.
What you will be doing
Within the Data Platform team, you will get the chance to shape how Instabee builds its data platform which is serving many stakeholders in the organization and enables us to make better decisions. The data platform is a key asset that we use for multiple data processing purposes; while traditional BI is one use case we deploy, we also service data science investigations and create endpoints for our technology teams to use in our products and services.
As a Data Engineer you will take the lead on setting integration patterns from sources, as well as building and migrating source integrations for the data platform. You will also be part of the team setting up and maintaining data platform infrastructure. Additionally, you will be involved in initiatives to introduce data product principles such as discoverability and trustworthiness. Why a Data Engineer with interest in Analytics Engineering
As a Data Engineer, you will have experience in:
Building a modern data platform on GCP and Snowflake
Creating data platform design patterns and then implementing them
Integrating data from sources such as APIs, MongoDB, MySQL
Setting up CI/CD pipelines and employing IaC for infrastructure
Orchestrating data pipelines with Airflow or similar
Modeling data with DBT and SQL, programming with Python (or Java or Go)
Not required, but a big plus if you have experience with Docker and Kubernetes, as well as working with streaming data
With your interest and experience in Analytics Engineering, you will cover:
Designing and building data models that support business processes, ensuring governance and trust in data
Working with data transformation and modelling techniques using DBT with SQL and Python
Contributing to analytical projects to help answer a hypothesis or solve an idea a stakeholder might have
We think you are a person who...
Has experience in both Data Engineering and Analytics Engineering
Has a university degree in a technical or analytical field (e.g. Mathematics, Computer Science, Physics)
Thrives on challenges and is driven to learn new things, staying up to date with advances in the data field
Enjoys collaborating with business stakeholders and acts as a bridge between business, data, and tech
Is skilled at visualizing and communicating findings effectively to a wider audience
Prefers to work with agile methods
Is based in Stockholm and open to hybrid work (3 days from the office)
What we offer
The chance to be part of something truly amazing and revolutionizing the logistics industry with new product offerings and exemplary service is what excites every employee working here today and we are still just getting started!
If you've read this far there is clearly nothing stopping you from clicking the apply button.
We look forward to meeting you
Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm. Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends! Wednesdays Tech Breakfasts: Fuel your midweek with tech talks and tasty bites. Tech Demos: Dive into the latest innovations with our regular tech showcases. Modern Tech Stack: Work with cutting-edge technology every day. Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time. Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle. Parental Pay for Six Months: Step away from work and provide the best care and love to your little one. A Day Off on Your Birthday: We love to celebrate, so enjoy your birthday to the fullest with a day off each year!
Diversity and inclusion is very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee (Instabox/Budbee) in Sweden.
About us
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for you to help us on the journey ahead.
