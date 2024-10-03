Data Engineer To Onemed
We are recruiting a Data Engineer to a newly created role where you will be an important part of the development of our new data platform. This is an opportunity to be part of a driven and dynamic team with helpful and innovative colleagues. You will work with Microsoft's latest tech to build data solutions and help us deliver value to our customers within the healthcare sector.
WHY JOIN US?At OneMed, you'll have the opportunity to make a real difference by helping healthcare providers and patients across Europe. We deliver medical supplies and equipment within the healthcare sector, every day and all year around. We offer a supportive work environment and dynamic work culture that encourages innovation, initiatives, professional growth, and a strong sense of purpose. Additionally, you'll benefit from working within a company known for its short decision-making paths.
YOU ROLEYou join us in a brand-new role where you will develop, manage and optimize OneMed's new data platform, using Microsoft Fabric. You will have close collaboration with our data product manager, data architect, IT and business teams - so you together can deliver secure and effective data solutions. You will also guide external consultants as needed. Furthermore, the role includes to ensure data quality, integrity, and availability, while developing and maintaining efficient data processes within a medallion architecture. Your responsibilities include:
Data Platform Management: develop and manage the MS Fabric data platform, ensuring reliable, secure, and scalable solutions.
Data Pipelines: design and implement data pipelines using Azure Data Factory, automating data ingestion from various sources like API's and databases.
Data Governance: implement data governance policies, ensuring compliance with GDPR and other regulations. Monitor data quality and manage security measures, such as encryption and access controls.
Process Optimization: schedule, monitor, and optimize ETL jobs, ensuring timely and cost-efficient data processing.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for you that is both technically skilled and driven to lead the development of innovative data solutions. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and have strong collaborative skills, allowing you to work effectively with cross-functional teams. You are detail-oriented with the ability to manage complex data structures and systems and a self-motivated team player.
You should have a bachelor's degree in computer science, IT or a related field, along with proven experience working with cloud-based systems, including APIs and Data Gateways. Proficiency in PySpark, MS Fabric, or Databricks, and familiarity with Azure Portal are required. You also bring practical experience with medallion and lakehouse architecture. You have strong communication skills in English, and Swedish is an advantage.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, please submit your application. For more information, contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46703018279 or Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46723612844.
ABOUT ONEMEDOneMed is a healthcare partner focused on providing medical supplies and consulting services to the healthcare sector. The company offers a comprehensive range of approx. 50,000 medical products and supplies, as well as tools to support decision-making and optimize healthcare processes. OneMed primarily serves healthcare providers looking to improve patient outcomes and lower the total cost of care.
OneMed is part of Asker Healthcare Group, which consists of more than 40 companies in 14 countries and 2,600 employees. Every day, the services and products of our companies reach tens of thousands of nurses and healthcare professionals who meet millions of patients across Europe annually. Ersättning
