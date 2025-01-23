Data Engineer Insight Team Driving Experience
2025-01-23
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with around 43,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations, allowing you to reach your fullest potential.
Let's introduce ourselves
We have bold targets when it comes to customer satisfaction, innovation and change in the automotive industry and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. We have an opening for a Data Engineer in the Driving Experience department, in the Strategy and Insight team. The Driving Experience department supports the strategic direction of "For life. Freedom to move in a Personal, Sustainable and Safe way.". We organise competence in dynamic attributes such as vehicle dynamics, brake attributes, performance & drivability, road noise, wind noise, climate & cooling noise, solidity, operational sound quality, audio & ANC performance, interactive sound design and trimmed body acoustics & dynamics. In close collaboration with the design and release teams we take responsibility for a great driving experience for our end users. To further increase our customer knowledge, we need to strengthen our competence and resources in data engineering.
What you'll do
As a Data engineer in the Driving Experience - Strategy and Insight team, your role will be pivotal in laying the foundation for our machine learning infrastructure, supporting data scientists, and enhancing our analytics capabilities. You will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining scalable data pipelines and ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from these diverse sources into our data warehouse or data lakes. Collaboration with data scientists and analysts will be key to understanding data requirements and ensuring data availability and quality. Your role will also involve developing and optimizing databases, data models, and schemas to support efficient data storage and retrieval. Implementing data governance and security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulations is a crucial part of your responsibilities. You will monitor data pipelines and performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement improvements to optimize data processing and delivery. Additionally, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and integrate new data sources and technologies that enhance our data capabilities. Staying up to date with emerging technologies and trends in data engineering and recommending innovative solutions to improve data infrastructure and processes, will be part of your ongoing duties. As the business grows, ensuring reliable and secure data flows to all business units and surfacing insights and analytics will be a huge and exciting challenge. Your work will have a significant impact on the organization, enabling data-driven decision-making and supporting the overall strategy and insights for the Driving Experience attributes
What you'll bring
In this role, we are looking for an individual with several years of experience as a Data Engineer. Moreover, we hope to find candidates that is good trouble-shooters, capable of identifying and resolving issues during operation while simultaneously proposing enhancements to existing processes. You should be comfortable driving changes and implementing structure in a dynamic and ambiguous setting. Good communication and presentation skills in English is also a key factor in this position since you will work with different stakeholders, both on the business as well as technical side cross our organization, which also demands good collaboration skills.
You also have
* Degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science, or engineering
* 5+ years in data engineering related fields
* Proficiency in data warehousing concepts and techniques
* Experience in Python, Spark and SQL
* Experience with data integration and ETL tools
* Strong knowledge of cloud platforms like AWS or Azure and its services for data engineering
* Experience in data modelling and designing efficient data schemas is meritorious
* Knowledge with version control systems, such as Git
* Familiarity with data governance, data security, and compliance practices
* Problem-solving-, and analytical skills
* Some experience in car product development is meritorious
Sounds interesting? Welcome with your application!
We invite you to apply in English as soon as possible, however by 16th of February at the latest. We will screen candidates on a regular basis so do not wait with sending in your application. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged. Ersättning
