Data Engineer in the Sustainability Data and Analytics Hub
2024-07-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The Global Sustainability Team is responsible for shaping the global sustainability strategy and guide its implementation, by focusing on cross-functional alignment and raising the ambition level in line with the decided strategy. We are also responsible for strengthening the internal governance and shape messaging towards relevant stakeholders.
The team is split into four sub-teams: Climate Action, Circular Economy, Responsible business and the Sustainability Data and Analytics Hub.
Data and analytics drive sustainability insights in the Global Sustainability Team and across the organization. The Sustainability Data and Analytics Hub ensures the sustainability data and analytics are actionable, governed, scalable and integrated throughout the organization. You will be a key part of a high-performing team with a collaborative mindset, taking pride in what we do. We are a mix of strategists, sustainability experts, analysts, developers, and doers who strive to be in the absolute forefront of corporate sustainability.
What 's in it for you
At Volvo Cars, sustainability is as important as safety. We aim to be pioneers in protecting people and the planet by working towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions, embracing the circular economy, and conducting business responsibly. We believe doing this, in partnership with others, ensures we help address global sustainable development challenges and support our profitable growth. Sustainability is central to our business and, quite simply, key to our future success.
What you will do.
As a Data Engineer in the Sustainability Data & Analytics Hub you will work together with the sustainability team, other sustainability departments and the organization to:
* Build robust data pipelines to ingest large volumes of data from a diverse range of data sources and automate data processing to minimize repetitive manual work.
* Setup, optimize and manage databases and data centric solutions to support sustainability analytics needs while ensuring that data is managed securely in line with Volvo Cars guidelines.
* Collaborate with other developers in the team to integrate the data into sustainability applications.
* Create business- and enterprise-aligned data products around defined taxonomies and rules so that data and insights can be shared across the organization.
* Communicate effectively to stakeholders to gather feedback, address concerns, and ensure alignment of development efforts with business needs.
About you
You have a strong collaborative mind-set and a data focused background with great experience working with ingesting, processing, storing, and modelling of data in diverse digital landscapes. You stay up to date with emerging technologies and trends concerning data management, development, and data analytics. You have experience from an equivalent role in a global company with similar complexity. You can manage uncertainty and have the drive to get things done. Your digital expertise, combined with your passion for sustainability make you the ideal candidate for this role. You are proficient in SQL and Python and have experience working with different types of databases such as NoSQL, relational, warehouses and graph databases.
* You have hands-on expertise in constructing data pipelines within cloud and are familiar with data mesh concepts.
* environments, ideally leveraging our preferred stack (Azure, Snowflake, Fabric)
* You understand industry practice operational processes and methods (ITIL, DevOps or similar)
* It is strongly meriting if you have experience from implementing data platform capabilities and solutions for sustainability.
* You are a good communicator with full command of English (in writing and speaking)
* You have a relevant university degree at master's level and extensive experience from similar positions.
* It is meriting if you can work on-site at Volvo Cars headquarters in Gothenburg.
How to learn more and apply
If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Marcus Engberg, Head of Sustainability Data & Analytics Hub, marcus.engberg@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome to apply during that application period until the 2024-08-30.
